Colin Cowherd’s “Best Case” Team For QB Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins are expected by many to select Tua Tagovailoa in the draft, but Colin Cowherd doesn’t think that’s the best case scenario for the former Alabama QB.

Tagovailoa’s elite skill-set is enough to overlook his injury concerns. His season-ending injury late in the 2019 season appears to not be much of an issue to NFL teams – especially considering the QB prospect continue to progress his way back from injury.

The former Alabama QB is expected to be the second quarterback taken in the upcoming draft. While the Dolphins are projected to take Tagovailoa, Cowherd thinks the Los Angeles Chargers would be the much better fit.

“Best case, Chargers,” Cowherd said on Tuesday. “Don’t have to start right away. Much like Alabama, he can be comfortable in knowing, elite receivers, this is a system where they want to move the pocket, but are okay and comfortable with a pocket passer – that’s what he is.”

Best case for Joe Burrow…Dolphins. Worst case for Joe Burrow…Bengals. @ColinCowherd picks best/worst destinations for QB prospects: pic.twitter.com/mrgjFBVCFq — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 31, 2020

Cowherd’s argument makes sense, too.

If Tagovailoa landed with the Chargers, he probably wouldn’t have to start right away. Los Angeles has Tyrod Taylor and has been linked to Cam Newton, too.

While it’s unlikely the Dolphins pass on Tagovailoa, the Chargers could end up trading up in the draft to snag the former Alabama QB.