The Los Angeles Chargers’ defense took a major hit this afternoon with reports that all-world safety Derwin James is set to miss significant time with an injury.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, James suffered a meniscus injury during today’s practice. Per the report there are a few options for James to return to the field this year – all of which have him out for a while though.

The first option on the table would be a “meniscus trim,” with a recovery time of four weeks give or take. Another option is a full repair, which would likely take several months.

Either way, it looks like James is out for at least a month. For a schedule that includes Kansas City, Tampa Bay and New Orleans in the first five weeks, that could be disastrous.

The options for Derwin James, pending further medical evaluation: A meniscus trim, which can be 4 or so weeks. Or a full repair, which can be several months. https://t.co/IMdbjeWl1I — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2020

Derwin James earned first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors as a rookie in 2018. He finished that rookie campaign with 105 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 13 passes defended and six QB hits.

But his second year in the NFL was essentially ended before it began. A foot injury suffered before the 2019 season limited him to just five games at the tail end of the season.

Despite their 5-11 record last year, the Chargers still had a top-15 defense that season. Derwin James could have made that team even better.

Any absence can only be a detriment as the Chargers try to begin the post-Philip Rivers era.