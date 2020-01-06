Cris Collinsworth Guesses Where Tom Brady Will Play Next Season

With the Patriots’ elimination from the playoffs on Saturday, Tom Brady has played his last game on his current contract with the team. He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and appears uninclined to give the Patriots a discount.

While few people expect that Brady will retire, there’s plenty of speculation that he could copy some other NFL legends in playing his final games elsewhere.

One analyst who thinks Brady could play 2020 with another team is NBC’s Cris Collinsworth. The Sunday Night Football commentator said after Sunday’s playoff games that he can see the Los Angeles Chargers as a possible destination.

Collinsworth explained that if incumbent quarterback Philip Rivers leaves in free agency, they would be a “franchise that could use him the most.”

Via 247Sports:

“… If I had to guess, how about a wild guess? How about the Chargers. … I’m just saying, if there was one franchise that could use him the most, if Rivers goes, never know.”

Much like Brady, Rivers is also expected to part ways with the Chargers in free agency.

But all of this is moot if the Patriots are dead set on bringing Brady back, and vice-versa.

Brady plans on playing into his mid-40s. And with how he’s managed to stay healthy throughout his career, he’ll try to accomplish that goal with or without Bill Belichick.