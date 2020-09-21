Details Emerge From Tyrod Taylor’s Bizarre Pregame Injury

The latest details have been released regarding Tyrod Taylor’s bizarre pregame injury ahead of the Chargers’ game against the Chiefs on Sunday.

Chargers fans were surprised when rookie quarterback Justin Herbert took the field with the starting offense on Sunday afternoon. The change obviously sparked concern regarding Tyrod Taylor, the team’s starter.

Reports surfaced during the game indicating Taylor was taken to the hospital before the game because of chest pain. We now have more details as to why Taylor was experiencing chest pain in the first place.

Taylor’s chest pain was caused by complications from a pregame injection to the rib area. The injection was issued because of a rib injury Taylor had previously suffered. It’s still unclear when the Chargers quarterback will be able to return to the starting lineup.

#Chargers QB Tyrod Taylor missed Sunday’s game because he experienced complications from a pregame injection that was administered to address a rib injury, per me and @MikeGarafolo. His status for this Sunday is not yet clear. But that’s why Justin Herbert was called upon. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2020

It’ll be interesting to see what the Chargers do at quarterback in coming weeks. Head coach Anthony Lynn is a big fan of Tyrod Taylor. But rookie Justin Herbert shined in Taylor’s absence.

The former Oregon quarterback threw for 311 yards on 22 of 33 passing and one touchdown. He also had an additional score on the ground. Unfortunately, Herbert’s impressive debut wasn’t enough to overcome Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs won 23-20 in overtime thanks to a massive 58-yard field goal from Harrison Butker.

When Taylor does return from his bizarre injury, the Chargers will have another quarterback competition on their hands.