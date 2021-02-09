Drew Brees Posts Message About Former Coach Marty Schottenheimer

On Tuesday morning, the NFL world learned that former head coach Marty Schottenheimer passed away at the age of 77.

Schottenheimer, who spent a few years in the NFL playing linebacker, was known for his coaching résumé. He was the head coach of the Browns from 1984-88, the Chiefs from 1989-98, the Redskins in 2001 and the Chargers from 2002-06. Over the course of that time he owned an impressive 200–126–1 record in the regular season.

Countless players have posted heartfelt messages on social media for Schottenheimer this afternoon. The latest superstar to share some kind words about the former NFL coach is legendary quarterback Drew Brees.

Before putting up Hall of Fame numbers with the Saints, Brees spent the first few years of his NFL career in San Diego with Schottenheimer. As a result, Brees had a strong connection with him.

“The lessons and wisdom of Marty Schottenheimer will forever ring in my ears,” Brees wrote. “He loved his players and he loved his family. I am so grateful and honored to have played for him. Rest In Peace Coach Marty!”

Brees finished his Chargers career with 12,348 passing yards, 80 touchdowns and 53 interceptions.

While the relationship between Brees and Sean Payton is often thought of as one of the best coach-quarterback duos in league history, it’s nice to see the 13-time Pro Bowler still have admiration for his first NFL coach.

Our thoughts are with the Schottenheimer family during this time.