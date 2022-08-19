ESPN Analyst Predicts 1 AFC West Coach Will Be Fired

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: A general view of the field before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on October 04, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Former Super Bowl champion Chris Canty unveiled his five bold predictions for the upcoming NFL season while on ESPN's Get Up this Friday.

One of Canty's predictions involves an AFC West coach getting fired after the season.

Canty believes this will be Brandon Staley's last season as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

"Brandon Staley won't be the head coach of the Chargers in 2023. This is going to be his last season as the head coach," Canty said. "I get this is only his second year with the Chargers, but you've already heard overtures that Sean Payton will be interested in this job."

Staley was hired by the Chargers in January 2021. He previously spent a year with the Los Angeles Rams as their defensive coordinator.

The Chargers had a respectable 9-8 record in Staley's first year. However, he made a few questionable decisions in a must-win game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18.

With a proven superstar at quarterback in Justin Herbert, it's imperative that Staley leads the Chargers to a playoff berth this season. If not, he could find himself on the hot seat.