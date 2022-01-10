ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Chargers vs. Raiders Tonight

The Las Vegas Raiders host the Los Angeles Chargers in the final regular season game of the 2021 NFL season. And everything is at stake for both teams.

The Raiders are 9-7 this season and have exceeded all expectations under interim head coach Rich Bisaccia. Quarterback Derek Carr is having a historic season for the Raiders, and has willed the team to win despite losing the turnover battle in the past three weeks.

The Chargers are also 9-7 thanks in large part to a top 10 offense led by Pro Bowl QB Justin Herbert. They’re unbeaten when scoring at least 30 points in a game this year – a feat they’ve achieved six times.

The formula for this game is simple: Win and you’re in. Lose and you’re out.

ESPN’s computer model has released its prediction for the Raiders-Chargers game.

ESPN’s computer model believes that Los Angeles has the edge in this game. The computer model gives the Chargers a 58.2-percent chance to win tonight’s game.

As mentioned earlier, the winner of this game gets a playoff spot and the loser is out. But if the game were to end in a tie, things would get interesting and both teams would get into the playoffs.

That isn’t to say we can expect either team to play not to win. The Chargers and Raiders would love nothing more than to knock one another out of the playoffs.

We may have saved the best for last.

The game will be played at 8:20 p.m. EST and will air on NBC.