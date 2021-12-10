ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler Has Promising Update On WR Mike Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers have already placed Keenan Allen and Mike Williams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week. However, there’s some optimism that at least one of them will be able to suit up this Sunday against the New York Giants.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler has reported that Williams continues to test negative. If that trend continues, he’ll have a legitimate shot at playing this weekend.

“Chargers WR Mike Williams, a Covid-19 close contact, continues to test negative, I’m told, so L.A. remains optimistic that he will play Sunday vs. the Giants. CB Chris Harris is in the same boat,” Fowler tweeted on Friday afternoon.

Williams is on track to have the best season of his NFL career. He enters Week 14 with 55 receptions for 854 yards and seven touchdowns.

Allen’s path to playing this Sunday is a bit more difficult. Since he tested positive on Monday, he must have two negative tests 24 hours apart and be asymptomatic during that stretch.

If Allen does miss this Sunday’s game, the Chargers will need the rest of their receiving corps to step up.

The Chargers are coming off a huge win against the Bengals. They’re currently 7-5 and are firmly in the mix for a playoff berth.