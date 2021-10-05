The Spun

Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About SoFi Stadium Tonight

SoFi Stadium during a Los Angeles Rams vs. Chargers preseason game.INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 14, 2021 Fans are in the stands during the Rams vs. Chargers game at SoFi Stadium Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Tonight’s Monday Night Football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium is currently in a weather delay.

There’s lightning in the area, which means instead of kicking off at 8:15 p.m. ET as scheduled, the game will begin at 8:55 p.m. ET. This news came as a shock to many fans watching at home.

On Twitter, there were plenty of people asking how a stadium that is supposed to be an indoor-outdoor venue could have a lightning delay.

However, there’s a reason why this is possible. SoFi Stadium technically isn’t a “domed” stadium.

It has a roof, but the sides of the structure are open. In reality, the field is under a canopy more than a dome-style top.

The more you know. Considering it doesn’t rain much in Southern California, the design of the stadium will rarely be an issue.

It just so happens that tonight it is.

