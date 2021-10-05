Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About SoFi Stadium Tonight

Tonight’s Monday Night Football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium is currently in a weather delay.

There’s lightning in the area, which means instead of kicking off at 8:15 p.m. ET as scheduled, the game will begin at 8:55 p.m. ET. This news came as a shock to many fans watching at home.

On Twitter, there were plenty of people asking how a stadium that is supposed to be an indoor-outdoor venue could have a lightning delay.

The Rams and Chargers built a $5 billion indoor stadium that is susceptible to lightning delays. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 5, 2021

#Rams Owner Stan Kroenke paid $5.5B (yes Billion) for this stadium & it didn’t come with a roof? — Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) October 5, 2021

Hey John, I know it's LA, and we're indoors, but there's a weather delay… Gruden: pic.twitter.com/xC8yLU69j5 — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) October 5, 2021

However, there’s a reason why this is possible. SoFi Stadium technically isn’t a “domed” stadium.

It has a roof, but the sides of the structure are open. In reality, the field is under a canopy more than a dome-style top.

Since people are firing off bits at a truly breathtaking rate: SoFi Stadium has a roof, but the sides are open. (See: yellow circle.) There is lightning in the area, hence the danger. pic.twitter.com/gKNCdkvx8a — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) October 5, 2021

SoFi Stadium is the league’s first indoor-outdoor venue with the stadium bowl sitting under a canopy. It’s more of an awning than a fixed roof so fans can still feel the wind and rain depending on where they’re sitting or standing. pic.twitter.com/l6fxkpz7dh — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) October 5, 2021

The more you know. Considering it doesn’t rain much in Southern California, the design of the stadium will rarely be an issue.

It just so happens that tonight it is.