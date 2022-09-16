Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Brandon Staley Tonight

INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 12: Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley looks on during the NFL game between the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Chargers on December 12, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

During his first year as an NFL head coach, the Chargers' Brandon Staley was consistently aggressive going for it on fourth down, for better or worse.

So, you can imagine the confusion around the NFL world when Staley elected to kick on 4th-and-short in opposing territory three times during the first half of tonight's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The first instance, Staley had Dustin Hopkins kick a short field goal on 4th-and-2 from the KC 13. He made it, but folks were still surprised Staley didn't elect to push the issue.

On the second occasion, Staley punted on 4th-and-2 from the Chiefs' 47-yard line. The third and final time, he chose to punt on 4th-and-3 from the Kansas City 48.

All three of these decisions in such a short amount of time have stunned analysts and fans alike.

Did Staley really bow down to some of the vocal criticism he received for his fourth down gambling in 2021? Or does he just trust his defense more this year.

We'll probably find out postgame. Surely, he'll be asked about it at some point.