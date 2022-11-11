Football World Disappointed By Chargers Keenan Allen Decision

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 23: Keenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers warms up prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Chargers lost 23-37. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

This NFL season has been incredibly frustrating for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen. Over the past two months, he has played just 45 total snaps.

On Friday, Allen was officially ruled out for the Chargers' upcoming game against the San Francisco 49ers. He has been dealing with a lingering hamstring injury since September.

Chargers fans are visibly upset about Allen's status for Week 10. The same thing can be said about fantasy football owners.

Once the Chargers ruled out Allen for this Sunday's game, NFL fans rushed to Twitter to complain about his injury situation.

"And the endless nightmare of having drafted Keenan Allen continues," one fan said.

Another fan tweeted, "Just put him on IR already."

"Just say he is out for the season and save everyone a lot of time," a third fan wrote.

When healthy, Allen is an elite playmaker. He has 736 career receptions for 8,612 yards and 48 touchdowns.

Unfortunately, Allen has just 77 receiving yards this season because he hasn't been available.

With nine games remaining on the Chargers' schedule, it's fair to wonder how many more games Allen will miss this season.