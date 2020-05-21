Former NFL Defensive Back Died Wednesday At 76

Former Chargers defensive back Joe Beauchamp – one of the best defensive backs in franchise history – passed away Wednesday at the age of 76.

Beauchamp attended Iowa State University prior to being selected in the sixth round of the 1966 AFL Draft. The talented secondary player stayed with the organization through the AFL-NFL merger, taking place in 1970.

All-in-all, Beauchamp spent 10 seasons with the Chargers, playing in 117 games and making 81 starts. He total 23 interceptions during his Chargers career, good for sixth all-time in the organization’s history.

Beauchamp was dangerous in the open field after securing an interception. He had 433 interception-return yards and three pick-sixes – each good for fourth all-time in Chargers history. His best game came against the Denver Broncos in 1972, where Beauchamp came away with three interceptions – tied for the most single-game interceptions in Chargers history.

our hearts are with the Beauchamp family 💛 — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) May 21, 2020

There haven’t been many players as good as Beauchamp was for the Chargers. The defensive back made an impact all over the field – perhaps a current Chargers DB can have the same impact this season.

Derwin James is entering his entering his third year in the NFL and with the Chargers. The former first-round draft pick out of Florida State had a stellar rookie season, but played in just five games last year due to foot surgery. By all accounts, James is expected to be back at full health this upcoming season.

James and the rest of the Chargers will look to honor Beauchamp’s legacy this upcoming season. We’re certainly sending our best to the entire Beauchamp family during this difficult time.