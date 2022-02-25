Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back.

Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old.

Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement after James’ passing earlier today.

“Lionel James defined Auburn football for a generation,” former athletics director David Housel said in a school release. “Lionel James — the Little Engine That Could. All of the things you want to think Auburn football is about, Lionel James summarized. He wasn’t big in stature, but he was big in heart, and he symbolized Auburn football for a generation or more.”

James, a Georgia native, led the Auburn Tigers in rushing in 1981, Pat Dye’s first season as head coach. Following a tremendous collegiate career, he was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2006.

After turning into a start for the Tigers, James became a fifth-round draft pick by the Chargers in 1984.

In just his second season in the league, James set the NFL record for all-purpose yards in a season with 2,535 yards. He also set the record for receiving yards by a running back with 1,027 yards – which was eventually eclipsed by Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk.

Our thoughts are with the James family.