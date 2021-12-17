FOX’s Joe Buck Getting Destroyed For Donald Parham Comment

Let’s just say that FOX play-by-play man Joe Buck has had better moments in his career than the one he just had during Thursday Night Football.

Early in tonight’s game between the Chargers and Chiefs, Chargers tight end Donald Parham suffered a scary-looking injury when he appeared to be knocked unconscious diving for a pass. Parham displayed a “fencing” response after hitting his head and was eventually taken off the field on a stretcher.

As if FOX didn’t take enough heat for zooming in on Parham when he appeared to be knocked out, Buck threw gasoline on the fire when he discussed a video clip of the 24-year-old tight end’s arms and hands shaking while he was being wheeled off on a stretcher.

Buck inexplicably tried to suggest that Parham might have been shaking because it is cold in Los Angeles tonight, not because of the blow to his head. Not surprisingly, people were stunned to hear Buck say this, especially after he said he didn’t want to speculate on Parham’s injury.

Joe Buck: “We aren’t going to speculate about Donald Parham” Also Joe Buck: “But hey, it’s cold so maybe that’s why a guy who just suffered a head injury is shaking” pic.twitter.com/ciePUztRK8 — Josh Hill (@jdavhill) December 17, 2021

"The last thing we'd ever do is speculate about an injury about that type … that being said, maybe it's just cold in here?" — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) December 17, 2021

“We won’t speculate on injuries. Allow us to speculate on an injury.” — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 17, 2021

Did Buck just throw out there that it is cold by LA standards and that may be the reason Parham’s arms were shaking. Say less, my God what a dumb thing to say. 🤦🏻‍♂️🙏🏻#TNFonFOX — 𝗟𝗮𝘄𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝘆𝗻𝗲𝘀 (@lt4kicks) December 17, 2021

I can’t believe he said it’s cold in Los Angeles so maybe that’s why the guy who was knocked unconscious shaking on the field might be shaking — Leader/Cable Haver (@SullyChiefs) December 17, 2021

Did Joe Buck just imply his hands were shaking because its cool in LA — Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) December 17, 2021

I don’t think he was COLD, Joe Buck. Jesus. — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) December 17, 2021

I think Joe Buck should have stopped when he said he would never speculate about an injury like Donald Parham's, rather than immediately go on to speculate that Parham was just shivering because it's cold. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) December 17, 2021

“I don’t want to speculate, but maybe that wasn’t a traumatic brain injury followed by a seizure and he was actually just shivering because it was cold” — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 17, 2021

I think Joe Buck just tried to correlate having a major head injury in football to the weather being cold in LA — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) December 17, 2021

I appreciate Joe Buck trying to put a brave face on it, but I don't think Donald Parham was cold… — Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) December 17, 2021

Buck has to know better than this. Just apologize for the original closeup and say you wish the best for Parham.

It’s mind-boggling that he decided to go the route he did here. Buck has not apologized on the air yet but we wouldn’t be surprised to hear him address the controversy at some point.

In the meantime, we’re still waiting on an update on Parham’s condition. All that is known is that he was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.