FOX’s Joe Buck Getting Destroyed For Donald Parham Comment

FOX announcer Joe Buck on Sunday.MIAMI BEACH, FL - JANUARY 28: FOX Lead NFL, MLB & USGA Play-By-Play Announcer Joe Buck during the Super Bowl LIV FOX Sports Media Day on January 28, 2020 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Let’s just say that FOX play-by-play man Joe Buck has had better moments in his career than the one he just had during Thursday Night Football.

Early in tonight’s game between the Chargers and Chiefs, Chargers tight end Donald Parham suffered a scary-looking injury when he appeared to be knocked unconscious diving for a pass. Parham displayed a “fencing” response after hitting his head and was eventually taken off the field on a stretcher.

As if FOX didn’t take enough heat for zooming in on Parham when he appeared to be knocked out, Buck threw gasoline on the fire when he discussed a video clip of the 24-year-old tight end’s arms and hands shaking while he was being wheeled off on a stretcher.

Buck inexplicably tried to suggest that Parham might have been shaking because it is cold in Los Angeles tonight, not because of the blow to his head. Not surprisingly, people were stunned to hear Buck say this, especially after he said he didn’t want to speculate on Parham’s injury.

Buck has to know better than this. Just apologize for the original closeup and say you wish the best for Parham.

It’s mind-boggling that he decided to go the route he did here. Buck has not apologized on the air yet but we wouldn’t be surprised to hear him address the controversy at some point.

In the meantime, we’re still waiting on an update on Parham’s condition. All that is known is that he was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

