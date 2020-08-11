Hard Knocks Clip Gives Inside Look At NFL’s Testing Process

HBO’s Hard Knocks returns tonight, featuring not one, but two NFL teams for the first time. The Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams will be the focus of this year’s season. Of course, the pervading storyline of the year, as with all other things, will be the NFL’s handling of COVID-19. In a clip released by the network, we get a look at Chargers corner Casey Hayward Jr. going through a test for the coronavirus.

“Y’all ever had it?” Hayward Jr. asks the Hard Knocks crew from HBO, as he mentally prepares for the now-infamous nose swab.

“It ain’t fun, is it? It ain’t fun.” The medical professional administers the test after some serious fidgeting from the star cornerback. Luckily for him, it does seem like the swab that some have half-jokingly described as “tickling your brain.”

As the clip ends, Hayward admits it isn’t the worst test he’s had. This is now the new normal, as the NFL attempts to return amid a pandemic. Regular testing will be crucial if the NFL has any real hope of mitigating the spread among its teams this fall.

Tonight on #HardKnocks: Guys who play one of the world’s most physical sports make me feel better about being a wuss when I go to the doctor: https://t.co/Q2DqvNazHK — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 11, 2020

The two-time All-Pro is one of the Chargers’ best players, and it looks like he may be a focus of the show in his first year as a member of a featured team. Hayward began his career with the Green Bay Packers in 2012, before joining the Chargers in 2016.

Even Hayward, who plays defense in one of the most physical and high-risk sports in the world, is not thrilled with having that swab jammed up his nose.

That’s the price of doing business this year, though. Hopefully, the NFL continues to have good luck with its testing protocols, and doesn’t run into the kinds of issues that the MLB, which also elected not to enter an NBA/NHL-style bubble, has had with COVID-19 outbreaks among teams.

