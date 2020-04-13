How Anthony Lynn Reportedly Views QB Tyrod Taylor

Anthony Lynn and the LA Chargers will likely head into the 2020 NFL Draft with two QBs on the roster: Tyrod Taylor and Easton Stick. Whether they leave the draft with that same setup is another story.

On Monday, Peter King of Football Morning in America reported that Lynn is “legitimately bullish” on Taylor as his starting quarterback. Per the report, Lynn is considering starting Taylor for more than one year.

Taylor moved up the depth chart when the Chargers parted ways with longtime starter Philip Rivers. He appeared in eight games last year, throwing six passes for 33 yards and a touchdown.

However, King also reported that Chargers general manager Tom Telesco is interested in Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert. The Chargers hold the No. 6 overall draft pick, and have plenty of assets for trading if they’re worried he’ll be gone.

Taylor spent four years as a backup in Baltimore before joining the Buffalo Bills in 2015. He promptly made the Pro Bowl in his first year as a starter and went on to go 23-20 in three years in Buffalo.

He joined the Cleveland Browns in 2018, but was knocked out of a game against the New York Jets and lost his starting job to then-rookie Baker Mayfield.

Whether or not Taylor really is the future, he’s shown over the past few years that he’s a decent game manager. Maybe that leads to a role grooming a young quarterback, or maybe he really is the Chargers’ short-term answer.

