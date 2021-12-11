Ian Rapoport Has Telling Comment About Chargers WR Mike Williams

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams was recently placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, casting doubt on his availability for Week 14. However, it sounds like the talented wideout will play this Sunday against the Giants.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport just reported that Williams is on track to play Sunday. He’s considered a close contact because Keenan Allen recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Williams isn’t the only impact player who’s on track to suit up for the Chargers tomorrow. It sounds like veteran cornerback Chris Harris Jr. is going to play as well.

Allen, however, will be inactive for Sunday’s clash between the Chargers and Giants.

Sources: Both #Chargers WR Mike Williams and CB Chris Harris Jr are on track to play tomorrow. Both have been on the COVID-19 list as close contacts. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 11, 2021

The latest update on Williams isn’t that surprising. ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler revealed on Friday that Williams has been testing negative.

“Chargers WR Mike Williams, a Covid-19 close contact, continues to test negative, I’m told, so L.A. remains optimistic that he will play Sunday vs. the Giants. CB Chris Harris is in the same boat,” Fowler tweeted on Friday afternoon.

Williams has 55 receptions for 854 yards and seven touchdowns this season. With Allen out this Sunday, the Chargers need a big performance from Williams.

At 7-5, the Chargers are firmly in the mix for a playoff berth. A win on Sunday would really help since the AFC standings are quite crowded.