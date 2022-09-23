Ian Rapoport: Justin Herbert "Not Out Of The Woods Yet"

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: Quarterback Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers passes against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at SoFi Stadium on October 4, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Will the Chargers have Justin Herbert under center this Sunday against the Jaguars? That's a question that many fans want answered as soon as possible.

On Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided an update on Herbert's injury status.

Herbert suffered a fracture to his rib cartilage last week against the Chiefs. He stayed in the game, albeit he was visibly in a lot of pain.

The Chargers had Herbert at practice Thursday, which is an encouraging sign. However, Rapoport said the star quarterback is "not out of the woods just yet" for Week 3.

"The biggest question is how functional is Justin Herbert? This is not a long-term injury, but certainly a painful injury," Rapoport said. "You just don't want one of the young stars in the game out there unless he's fully like himself. We'll see on this one where it ends up. It's all been good so far, but I'm not so sure Justin Herbert is out of the woods just yet."

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley has said the team will take it day-by-day with Herbert.

"He's gotten a lot of rest since the last game," Staley said. "He's feeling more comfortable. I know that he was able to do some light throwing yesterday, some rotational work, but we're just going to take it day by day and see where his comfort level is."

Herbert has been exceptional to start this season. He has 613 passing yards and six touchdowns in two games.

If Herbert is ruled out for Sunday's game, Chase Daniel will start at quarterback.