Ian Rapoport Reveals "Thought" Around Justin Herbert's Injury Right Now

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 04: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers warms up before the start of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

There's been a lot of hand wringing over the past few hours following the injury Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert sustained against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Herbert appeared to suffer an injury to his midsection and had to be tended to by the medical staff briefly. But he managed to finish the game before getting X-rays which turned up negative for broken ribs.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show today, NFL insider Ian Rapoport said that the "thought" within the Chargers organization is that Herbert will ultimately be fine. The team is now waiting to get the results of extra tests for other kinds of damage.

"The problem is, we saw a couple of instances last year where a guy got hit in the ribs, he would have X-rays, the X-rays would be negative, but then we get the CT scan and they would show tiny breaks..." Rapoport said. "I would say the thought is that Justin Herbert's okay but we'll see what these tests show in a couple of hours."

Justin Herbert went on to finish the game with over 330 passing yards and a touchdown with just over a minute to play that brought the game within a field goal. But a failed onside kick attempt failed and the Chargers lost the game 27-24.

The good news for the Chargers is that they now have several more days to rest their players before Week 3. A lot of fingers will be crossed that the test results they get on Herbert over the next few hours turn out alright.

Will Justin Herbert be healthy enough to play in Week 3?