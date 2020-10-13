The Los Angeles Chargers are in position to beat the New Orleans Saints tonight, but they’re going to have to finish the task without Keenan Allen.

Allen has officially been declared out for the rest of the game due to a back issue. He was originally listed as questionable after getting injured in the first half.

Prior to leaving the game, Allen caught a pair of passes for 29 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown connection from rookie quarterback Justin Herbert.

With Allen out of the game, Jalen Guyton and Mike Williams become the Chargers’ top wide receivers. Tight end Hunter Henry should also see plenty of work.

Keenan’s status has been downgraded to out. https://t.co/WfS9Ism8ju — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) October 13, 2020

Currently, the Chargers lead the Saints 20-10 midway through the third quarter on the strength of three Herbert touchdown passes.

You can check out the action on ESPN.