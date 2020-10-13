The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Injury Update For Chargers WR Keenan Allen

Keenan Allen runs the ball for the Los Angeles Chargers.CARSON, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: Wide receiver Keenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs the ball down the field during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Dignity Health Sports Park on October 13, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers are in position to beat the New Orleans Saints tonight, but they’re going to have to finish the task without Keenan Allen.

Allen has officially been declared out for the rest of the game due to a back issue. He was originally listed as questionable after getting injured in the first half.

Prior to leaving the game, Allen caught a pair of passes for 29 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown connection from rookie quarterback Justin Herbert.

With Allen out of the game, Jalen Guyton and Mike Williams become the Chargers’ top wide receivers. Tight end Hunter Henry should also see plenty of work.

Currently, the Chargers lead the Saints 20-10 midway through the third quarter on the strength of three Herbert touchdown passes.

You can check out the action on ESPN.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.