Former NFL Scout Says 1 Rookie QB Is Most Like Jimmy Garoppolo

Former NFL scout Bucky Brooks thinks Chargers rookie QB Justin Herbert plays similarly to a current NFL quarterback.

The Los Angeles Chargers drafted Justin Herbert with the sixth-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Herbert’s collegiate career was a turbulent ride. But the 6-foot-6 pocket-passer ended on a high note, winning both the Pac-12 Championship and Rose Bowl.

Now, Herbert joins a Chargers team in desperate need of a quality quarterback. Fortunately, Herbert won’t have to start right away. Tyrod Taylor is the team’s expected starter in 2020. But there’s no doubt Herbert will earn reps at some point this season.

There’s still plenty of criticism surrounding Justin Herbert and his abilities. He’s as physically gifted a quarterback can be. But there’s still concerns the former Duck is too much of a game-manager. Those concerns draw similarity to current 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo. But former NFL scout Bucky Brooks still believes Herbert can be a quality starter for the Chargers in coming years.

“I think he can be what we call a ‘highly-efficient game manager.’ I don’t know if he’ll be the takeover type, meaning like a Pat Mahomes type,” Brooks said, via 247Sports. “But I do believe he can do like the guy that played against Pat Mahomes — Jimmy Garroppolo. High level of efficiency in terms of getting the ball to the playmakers and being able to win a ton of games. Justin Herbert, to me, has that type of ceiling.”

This isn’t the worst comparison in the world. Physically, Justin Herbert and Jimmy Garoppolo are two entirely different players. Herbert can make throws Garoppolo will never be able to make.

But in terms of both being labeled ‘game-managers,’ that may be accurate.

Herbert will have to be an efficient game-manager, like Garoppolo, if he hopes to have a successful NFL career.