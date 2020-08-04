Joey Bosa Has A Telling Comment On The Upcoming NFL Season

The upcoming NFL season will be extremely different from what people are accustomed to due to COVID-19. Teams will no longer play in front of large crowds and several players have already opted out because of health concerns.

On Monday afternoon, Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Nick Bosa provided some context on how teams will deal with the coronavirus throughout the 2020 season.

Bosa believes it’ll come down to which teams follow the protocols, saying “The most responsible team is going to be the one who wins.”

With training camp officially underway, NFL teams are testing their players every single day. It’s imperative that players stay safe off the field to avoid an outbreak in the clubhouse. We saw with the Miami Marlins just how quickly the virus can spread in a locker room.

If players have the same mindset as Bosa, the NFL season might be able to overcome the obstacles it’ll face this fall. On the flip side, it only takes a few uncooperative teams to affect the rest of the league.

This offseason has been incredibly tough for most athletes, but Bosa appears to be having a great year – financially speaking.

Last week, the Chargers gave Bosa a five-year, $135 million contract extension. He’s coming off a season where he had 11.5 sacks and 67 tackles.

Bosa and the Chargers will begin their season on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals.