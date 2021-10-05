Joey Bosa Has Brutally Honest Admission On Derek Carr

The Los Angeles Chargers looked dominant on Monday night, shutting down the Las Vegas Raiders‘ high-flying offense on national television. Following the win, Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa made some interesting remarks about Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Bosa told reporters during his postgame press conference that hitting Carr early and often was the key to victory. That’s because Carr apparently “shuts down” after getting hit early in the game.

“We knew once we hit him a few times, he really gets shook,” Bosa said. “And you saw on (Christian Covington’s) sack, he was pretty much curling into a ball before we even got back there. Great dude, great player … but we know once you get pressure on him, he kind of shuts down.”

Los Angeles’ front seven did an excellent job of setting the tone on Monday night, as the defense sacked Carr four times and had seven quarterback hits.

Carr hasn’t yet responded to Bosa’s comments, but there’s no denying that he looked a tad off on Monday night.

After looking like an MVP candidate through the first three weeks of the season, Carr completed 61.8 percent of his pass attempts against the Chargers for 196 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

There were several moments where Carr missed easy targets on Monday. Perhaps the front seven for Los Angeles was in the back of his mind.

It’ll be interesting to see how Carr performs when the Chargers and Raiders meet again in the regular season finale.