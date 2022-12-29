Joey Bosa Has Scary Message For Rest Of The NFL

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: Joey Bosa #97 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on prior to the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on September 12, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Chargers officially designated Joey Bosa to return from injured reserve on Thursday. The four-time Pro Bowler hasn't played since Week 3.

Bosa told reporters he underwent a procedure to correct a core muscle injury. He also cleaned up some issues that have been plaguing him for the past couple of seasons.

As a result, Bosa is feeling pretty good heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

"I'm feeling better than I have in years," Bosa said, via Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

That message should scare opposing offensive lines. When healthy, Bosa is one of the best in the league at wreaking havoc in the trenches.

Bosa has seven tackles and 1.5 sacks in three games this season. Last year, he had 51 tackles and 10.5 sacks for the Chargers.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley won't have to rush Bosa back on the field since his team already clinched a playoff spot.

The Chargers will, however, need Bosa on the field for the start of the playoffs.