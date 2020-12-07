Joey Bosa Has Troubling Comment On State Of The Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are much too talented to be 3-9, that much is evident.

The Chargers got ran off the field by the New England Patriots in a 45-0 blowout Sunday afternoon. Even the great Justin Herbert – the overwhelming Rookie of the Year favorite – threw for just 209 yards and two interceptions, by far his worst performance of the season.

To make matters worse, Anthony Lynn continues to make plenty of coaching blunders. The problems are endless at the moment.

Joey Bosa made a troubling comment concerning the current state of the Chargers Monday afternoon. The star defensive end admitted “it’s pretty obvious there’s some problems.”

“It’s pretty obvious there’s some problems,” Bosa admitted. “. . . I’m going to show up and I’m going to play hard. I don’t know if everybody else is. . . . This last game is definitely going to affect some guys.”

Yikes. There’s one clear solution: Anthony Lynn needs to go. Unfortunately, that’s not the plan at the moment.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday the Chargers aren’t moving on from Lynn, at least, at the moment. The Chargers’ front-office loves Lynn, and he’s had success in the past. But the past is the past.

Lynn is ruining the Chargers and preventing Justin Herbert’s progress. If the team hopes to move forward, Lynn is most likely not apart of the equation.

At least the Chargers have players like Joey Bosa. The star defensive is committed to playing at his best, no matter the circumstances.