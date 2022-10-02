Joey Bosa Out For A While: NFL World Reacts

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: Joey Bosa #97 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on prior to the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on September 12, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers have been decimated by injuries this season, including a serious one to star pass rusher Joey Bosa.

Bosa was placed on IR Wednesday with a groin tear. He had surgery on Thursday, and the prognosis is not great.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Bosa is expected to miss 8-to-10 weeks. The injury is the same one that felled his brother Nick when he was at Ohio State.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley had previously said Bosa wouldn't be returning "in the near future" but does expect the Pro Bowler back at some point this season.

For Chargers fans who are weary of their team constantly being bitten by the injury bug, Schefter's report is a gut punch.

In addition to Bosa, the Chargers have also lost standout offensive tackle Rashawn Slater to a torn bicep and wide receiver Jalen Guyton to a knee injury.

Wideout Keenan Allen remains sidelined with a balky hamstring, and star quarterback Justin Herbert is playing through fractured rib cartilage.

The banged-up LA squad will take on the Houston Texans this afternoon.