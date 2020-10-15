Joey Bosa Reveals What He Told Justin Herbert After Monday’s Loss

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Chargers suffered their fourth-straight loss after an overtime defeat at the hands of the New Orleans Saints.

However, Chargers players, coaches and fans have to be encouraged with what they saw from their young quarterback. Rookie QB Justin Herbert out-dueled Drew Brees, throwing over 260 yards and four touchdowns.

Herbert hasn’t won a game in his NFL career yet, but he’s performed well in four games. Following his latest loss, the former No. 6 overall pick apologized to teammates.

According to Chargers reporter Fernando Ramirez, defensive end Joey Bosa said Herbert apologized for losing. Bosa responded with some words of encouragement: “It’s okay with all thee amazing throws you have made.”

In four games so far this season, Herbert is completing over 68-percent of his passes. He’s thrown for 1,195 yards with nine touchdowns and just three interceptions.

The young quarterback also added 55 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He’s proven he has what it takes to compete at the highest level.

The only thing left for him to do at this point is secure the first win of his career. He won’t get that chance this weekend as the Chargers are on their bye week.

However, he’ll have a great opportunity for his first win when Los Angeles faces off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 or against the Denver Broncos in Week 8.