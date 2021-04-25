Justin Herbert Admits He’s Pushing For 1 Player In NFL Draft

While Joe Burrow isn’t exactly pounding the table to reunite with former LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase, LA Chargers QB Justin Herbert will happily tell everyone which ex-teammate he wants to reunite with.

Speaking to the media this past week, Herbert admitted that he is campaigning for his team to draft Oregon left tackle Penei Sewell. He said he’s always been a fan of Sewell and believes that a tackle like him can change the team.

“I’m doing my best [to campaign for Sewell],” Herbert said, via NFL.com. “He’s an incredible player. Whenever you get a tackle like that in the draft, he can change your program. Always a big fan and I’m an even bigger fan of the way he is off the field.”

Herbert and Sewell only had 21 games together at Oregon, but they were elite during those two years. Sewell was a unanimous All-American and won numerous accolades in 2019. Herbert won Rose Bowl MVP honors and went No. 6 overall to the Chargers several months later.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sewell opted out of his junior year at Oregon. Herbert, meanwhile, enjoyed a historic rookie season with the Chargers that culminated in Rookie of the Year honors among other accolades.

But bringing Sewell into the fold for the Chargers won’t be easy. The Chargers have the No. 13 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and several teams ahead of them in desperate need of a left tackle.

Unless the Chargers make a trade up or Sewell has an inexplicable fall out of the top 12, the two may have to wait a few more years for a reunion.

Will Penei Sewell and Justin Herbert reunite on the Chargers?