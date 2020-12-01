Bill Belichick Reacts To What He’s Seen From Justin Herbert

The 2020 NFL rookie class of quarterbacks has a chance to be a historic one. So far, Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert looks like a true star in the making, even amid his team’s struggles. Bill Belichick has been impressed with what he’s seen thus far, ahead of his Patriots’ matchup against the Chargers Sunday.

The former Oregon Duck is completing 66.9-percent of his passes, for 3,015 yards, 23 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He’s having one of the best individual seasons of any quarterback in the NFL, rookie or not. His 100.9 pass rating ranks 11th in the NFL this season.

That’s just one metric, of course, but it puts him ahead of guys like Dak Prescott, Kyler Murray, Tom Brady, and Philip Rivers, who he effectively replaced in Los Angeles, as of now. The Chargers are just 3-8, and have had a string of incredibly close, tough losses, but the future looks bright for the franchise as long as Herbert is there, especially during this window during his rookie contract if the team can surround him with talent.

“He’s impressive — very talented player, tall, sees things well, has a good arm, can certainly make all the throws,” New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said of Justin Herbert on Tuesday. He’ll coach against the young QB on Sunday, as the Patriots look to claw their way back into the playoff picture.

'Looks like he's going to be a good QB for a long time' Bill Belichick talks QB Justin Herbert and the LA Chargers during his Tuesday conference call: https://t.co/gLPDHr3C65 pic.twitter.com/c2R2nGFMqf — Patriots.com (@PATRIOTSdotCOM) December 1, 2020

“He’s athletic, can escape the pocket, smart. They do a number of things at the line of scrimmage. You’ve seen him check plays, audible against pressure, change plays against check-with-me-type situations,” the legendary head coach continued, per ProFootballTalk.

“So it looks like he’s going be a good quarterback for a long time, a lot to work with and I know he’s a smart, hard-working kid that likes football and I’m sure he will continue to get better, as he has this year throughout the course of the season. He’s improved from the early games that I’ve watched, and like I said, has a lot of good skill players to work with – good tight end, good backs, good receivers. So, yeah, he’s a good player.”

The New England Patriots are a one-point favorite against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The game at SoFi Stadium kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET.