NFL Insider Predicts 1 Top Rookie QB Won’t Start A Game This Season

The clear trend in the NFL is for highly-drafted rookie quarterbacks to start in their first years. The 2020 season may be a little different, even with the Los Angeles Chargers, who went with Justin Herbert at No. 6 overall.

Herbert was the third quarterback off the board last month. Joe Burrow, a likely Week 1 starter, was the first overall pick to the Cincinnati Bengals. Tua Tagovailoa was the No. 5 pick out of Alabama, to the Miami Dolphins.

Tua is the obvious choice to effectively “redshirt” this season. Coming off of a brutal hip injury, the Dolphins probably won’t mind letting him sit and learn, and roll Ryan Fitzpatrick back out there, likely landing another nice pick in 2021. He may not be alone.

NFL insider Michael Silver is bullish on Tyrod Taylor’s ability to hold off Justin Herbert for the top quarterback job with the Chargers. Obviously, that didn’t work out super well last time he was in this situation, with the Cleveland Browns and No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield. Silver thinks this situation is far more advantageous to the former Buffalo Bills starter.

How long will Tyrod Taylor keep his job as @Chargers QB? I'm going with… all season

“I think its tempting for people to say ‘Well of course they always say that, but obviously Herbert’s going to be the guy,'” Silver said, during an NFL Network appearance. “I think this year has the potential to be a lot different.”

Silver doesn’t believe Herbert will have the same temperament that allowed Mayfield to so quickly make the Browns his team.

“Obviously its a bizarre offseason which doesn’t really help a rookie coming in. And whereas Mayfield is a guy that sucks the air out of the room, Justin Herbert is a much more reserved personality. So when they finally do get back to camp, when he gets to know his new teammates, he might not be that magnetic personality that takes over.”

The Chargers have been a talented team for a long time, but weren’t able to put everything together with Philip Rivers under center over the last few seasons. Silver thinks the team has faith that Anthony Lynn’s offense will fit Taylor’s skill set, and could allow him to thrive and for the team to contend.

“The offense Anthony Lynn wants to run is perfect for Tyrod Taylor right now. Turnover averse and great mobility. And the Chargers believe they have enough talent to win with that style of attack. So I believe Tyrod Taylor will be the quarterback all season.”

Those two attributes definitely describe Taylor, going back to his stint as starter in Buffalo from 2015-17. He had an interception rate under two-percent in each of those years, and ran for 1,575 yards in those three seasons.

