Justin Herbert Reveals Who Gave Him The Viral Haircut

Many of us have probably had some strange people give us haircuts over the last few months, as cities have gone in and out of lockdowns, closing barber shops and salons. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is no different.

The former Oregon star entered the league with some serious long locks. They even led to an early endorsement deal with Head & Shoulders shampoo. Procter & Gamble may want to rethink that one now.

Herbert showed up at a presser with what is frankly a very unfortunate haircut today. Fans on Twitter are pretty perplexed as to why he would ditch the flow and go with this new look. It was pretty clearly not a professional job, and Herbert confirmed as much.

Apparently strength and conditioning coach John Lott is responsible. Herbert says that he thinks he “did a good job,” but that is extremely kind.

Justin Herbert said #Chargers strength and conditioning coach John Lott cut his hair. "He said he was good with the clippers," Herbert said. "I think he did a good job." https://t.co/WFeELdztoM — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) November 18, 2020

As we speculated earlier, may L.A. was looking for a change to their luck. The team has been extremely competitive almost every week with Herbert under center, but is just 2-7 to show for it.

The Chargers’ point differential is just -19 on the year. Last weekend’s eight-point loss to the Miami Dolphins was the biggest of the season thus far.

Justin Herbert has been far from the problem. The rookie is completing two-third of his passes, and has 2,333 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and just six interceptions on the year, with 176 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

I guess if the team starts winning, maybe this hair situation will have been worth it. Hopefully someone at the Los Angeles Chargers facility can help him out in the meantime.

[Daniel Popper]