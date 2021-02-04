Justin Herbert Made A Big Announcement About His Hair Today

Toward the end of his record-setting rookie season, Justin Herbert surprised fans with a fresh new look.

Herbert became known for his trademark “flow” as much as his strong-armed and accurate passes, so when he debuted a short, crewcut-like style in November, it was a jarring transformation. He kept the look through the rest of the season, playing just as well as he did before getting the trim.

Even though Herbert proved he’s not Samson and can play well with any hairstyle, he said today on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he intends to grow the flow out this offseason.

“It’s coming back,” Herbert said. “I just cut it during the year and I didn’t realize it was going to get this much attention.”

#Chargers QB Justin Herbert says the long hair & the flow is coming back #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/JJqH1Y1dAE — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 4, 2021

Herbert looks like one of the brightest young quarterbacks in the NFL, long hair or short. As a rookie, he passed for 4,336 yards, 31 touchdowns and only 10 interceptions in 15 games.

Not only were his 31 passing touchdowns a rookie record, they were good enough to be 10th-most in the league, while his passing yardage total was sixth-best.

Herbert is undoubtedly a premier building block for new Chargers head coach Brandon Staley to work with.