Justin Herbert Made Unique NFL History On Monday Night

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 02: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers completes a pass in the fourth quarter over the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers put their hopes on Justin Herbert's right arm in last night's win over the Denver Broncos.

With the LA running game bottled up (73 yards on 24 carries), the Chargers had Herbert throw 57 times in regulation and overtime.

He connected on 37 of those passes for 238 yards and one interception, with most of his completions coming on short, underneath routes.

Herbert's final stat line was unlike any other we've seen before. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, his 57 attempts were the most ever in a winning effort without throwing a passing touchdown.

LA will certainly take the win, which moved its record to 4-2 on the season, but the Chargers will hopefully be able to produce a more explosive offensive attack moving forward.

They'll take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 before a Week 8 bye.