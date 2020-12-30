Justin Herbert Makes His Opinion On Anthony Lynn Very Clear

At 6-9 on the season and just 32-31 in four years at the helm, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn is by no means safe with “Black Monday” only a few days away. But the future of the franchise, rookie QB Justin Herbert, has made his thoughts on the embattled head coach very clear.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Justin Herbert gave Anthony Lynn his vote of confidence. He praised Lynn for being there to help everyone on the offense and considers him a leader that he really believes in.

“Coach Lynn’s been awesome,” Herbert said. “Him and I, we’ve gotten really close over these past couple of months. He’s always out on the field and whether he’s helping the running backs, the offensive line, the quarterbacks — he’s been doing a great job of stepping into our meetings and telling us exactly what he wants and how he wants it done. He’s a leader and this team follows him and I really believe in him.”

But 2020 has been a very trying season for the Chargers, who went into it with Tyrod Taylor as their starter before an injury thrust the rookie Herbert into action. Stunningly, all but one of the Chargers’ 15 games have been decided by one score.

Anthony Lynn went 21-11 over his first two seasons and looked like one of the rising stars in the NFL coaching ranks after going 12-4 in 2018. But the team went just 5-11 last year and went 3-9 through the first 12 games of 2020.

All the while, Justin Herbert was out setting new records for rookie quarterbacks, even in defeat.

Unfortunately for Lynn, Herbert’s strong play may not be the deciding factor in whether he gets the axe. We’ve seen plenty of head coaches get fired despite a strong season from their rookie QBs.

Will a good word from Justin Herbert be enough to save Anthony Lynn’s job?