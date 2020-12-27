Brett Favre Has Extreme Praise For Young NFL Quarterback

Justin Herbert is having a historic rookie season for the Los Angeles Chargers, and has some major rookie quarterback records in his sights over the next few weeks. He’s impressed a number of notable NFL figures, including legendary gunslinger Brett Favre.

Herbert has all but locked up the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award. After taking over as starter early in the season, the Chargers QB has 3,781 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, adding 199 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. He’s completing 66.5-percent of his throws for 7.1 yards per attempt.

“You’re blowing the stats out the room and I’m just curious how do you feel that you’re playing?” Favre asked Herbert, who was a guest on a recent episode of his Sirius XM radio show, per ProFootballTalk. “Do you feel like the game is… slowing down[?] How do you see your season unfolding?

“Is it like you assumed it would be? Is it tougher? Is it easier? Because you’re playing like a 10-year veteran. What’s the secret?” Favre continued, as he probed the rookie quarterback on his remarkable first year. Hearing that kind of praise from one of the NFL’s all-time greats had to be pretty thrilling for the young QB.

“Well, I really appreciate you saying that,” responded Herbert. “It’s been fast and I don’t know if it’s really slowed down. It’s still so fast and those edge rushers and the guys on defense are so much faster than they were in college. And that’s something I’ve had to kind of learn through experience.”

After a brutal run of near-misses, the Los Angeles Chargers have now won two straight, and seem to be taking a step forward with Herbert at the helm. After beating the Atlanta Falcons two weeks ago, they scored a big overtime win against the Las Vegas Raiders last Thursday.

Justin Herbert was 22-of-32 for 314 yards and two touchdowns through the air in that one, tying Baker Mayfield’s single season passing touchdown mark for a rookie, which he’ll likely break today. In overtime, he punched in the game-winning touchdown with his legs, pulling out a dramatic win against fellow former Oregon star Marcus Mariota.

The Chargers are out of playoff contention, but can keep the momentum moving forward today at home against the Denver Broncos.

