Justin Herbert Reacts To Anthony Lynn Getting Fired

There’s always that one surprise firing on Black Monday and Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn was on the receiving end of it this morning.

Speaking to the media after the announcement, Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert reflected on his time with Lynn. Herbert called Lynn “a leader” who made him a better player and taught him valuable lessons.

“He was a leader,” Herbert said. “He made me a better player… I’ll remember all the lessons he taught me.”

Herbert was able to send Lynn out on a high note, beating the Kansas City Chiefs to end the season on a four-game winning streak. But that just wasn’t enough to save Lynn’s job as the team finished 7-9.

Justin Herbert on Anthony Lynn: "He was a leader. …He made me a better player. …I'll remember all the lessons he taught me." #Chargers — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) January 4, 2021

Anthony Lynn went 33-31 as head coach of the Chargers, going 21-11 in his first two years and making the playoffs in 2018. At the time he looked like one of the rising stars in the NFL coaching ranks.

But the team struggled to build off his early success and went 3-9 to start the 2020 season despite some scintillating football from the rookie Justin Herbert.

Herbert is in line to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award and be the team’s franchise quarterback. But it will be another coach in charge of helping him reach his potential.

Who should the Chargers hire to replace Anthony Lynn, and should that person be a QB guru for Justin Herbert?