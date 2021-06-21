Justin Herbert Reacts To Chargers’ New Offensive System

With Brandon Staley taking over as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers this year, QB Justin Herbert has to learn a new offensive system for the second year in a row. So how does he feel about his new offense?

In a recent media appearance, Herbert seemed excited for his new offense and how it puts more emphasis on the quarterback. Though he did add that “memorizing and learning it all” is tough and requires a lot of film study.

“The tough part is memorizing and learning it all,” Herbert said, via the LA Times. “That’s where it’s tough because you have to go in there and spend a lot of time watching film, practicing, repping it.”

Herbert said he spends several extra hours per day learning the system and to run it to perfection. He explained that once he has it down pat, he’ll have the freedom to pick plays based on what opposing defenses show him.

Via the LA Times:

The Chargers also will feature more formations and personnel groupings under the direction of new offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi. Herbert said there’s “a lot more put on the quarterback” in this offense, adding, “That part I really enjoy.”

Justin Herbert is coming off a historic rookie season with the Chargers. The former No. 6 overall pick went 6-9 as a starter, throwing for 4,336 yards and 31 touchdowns with 10 picks. He was top 10 in most major passing categories to boot.

For his efforts, Herbert was named Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The Chargers now have what they believe to be their franchise quarterback of the future. Building around him is priority No. 1 and they’re ready to take the training wheels off.

Will Herbert find even more success in 2021?