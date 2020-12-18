Justin Herbert Reacts To Playing Against “Favorite Player” Marcus Mariota

Thursday Night Football between the Chargers and Raiders turned into a battle of former Oregon star quarterbacks as Marcus Mariota finished against Justin Herbert.

After the game, the Chargers rookie QB admitted to being pretty starstruck by the former Heisman Trophy winner. Herbert said that he watched Mariota growing up and considered him his favorite player.

“Pretty crazy experience,” Herbert said, via the Los Angeles Daily News. “I grew up watching Marcus. He was my favorite player. Just being from Eugene, I knew that program so well. To be able to play a couple games against him, it’s been really cool just to see him out on the field. It’s everything I’ve ever wanted.”

Of course, Herbert wasn’t about to let playing against his favorite player stop him from playing his best. Herbert went 22 of 32 for 314 yards and two touchdowns, along with a game-winning rushing touchdown to win 30-27 in overtime.

In the process, Herbert tied the NFL rookie passing touchdown record with his 27th of the season.

Marcus Mariota was a three-year starter at Oregon, during which he led the Ducks to three top 10 finishes. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2014 and recorded a win over defending national champion Florida State in the first-ever College Football Playoff. His college career ended with a loss to Ohio State in the National Championship Game.

But Herbert took over as starting quarterback two years later and built his own legacy with the Ducks. He went 12-2 in his final year at Oregon, capping off an exceptional college career with a Rose Bowl win.

Herbert may not have the same accomplishments at Oregon as Mariota, but he’s 1-0 against his favorite player in the pros. That’s a pretty nice feather in the cap.