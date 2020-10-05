Justin Herbert Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Sunday’s Game

Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert went toe-to-toe with one of the best quarterbacks in league history on Sunday afternoon. Tom Brady, one of Herbert’s childhood idols, had a supportive message for the rookie after Sunday’s game.

If there were any concerns surrounding the former Oregon star, they can be put aside for now. Herbert looks the part of a starting NFL quarterback thanks to his rocket arm and pocket composure. He flashed those tools on Sunday in a shootout against Brady and the Buccaneers.

Herbert and the Chargers took a resounding 24-14 lead into halftime. But Brady’s no stranger to mounting comebacks. The Bucs outscored the Chargers 24-7 in the second half to escape with a 38-31 victory. Despite the loss, Herbert shined going up against the veteran Brady.

The Chargers rookie threw for 290 yards on 20 of 25 passing with three touchdowns and just one interception. Brady had an awesome message for the NFL youngster following his impressive performance.

“He just said to keep your head up, keep playing,” Herbert said, via 247Sports. “That’s about all we got in. Despite the loss, it was an awesome experience just to be out there playing in Tampa Bay alongside my teammates, it doesn’t get any better than that. Yeah we lost, but we’re going to learn from it and get better from it. But we’ve got a lot to improve on.”

Justin Herbert is now 0-3 in his first three career NFL starts. But he’s no stranger to persevering through adversity.

Herbert’s freshman campaign at Oregon ended in a 4-8 season. The adversity became a blessing in disguise. Herbert ended his career with the Ducks as a Pac-12 and Rose Bowl champion.

The Chargers have plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the future with Herbert behind center.