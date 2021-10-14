Lamar Jackson Reacts To What He’s Seen From Justin Herbert

We’ve seen this young class of NFL quarterbacks take over the league the last few years, with a number of them winning MVPs and leading their teams on deep playoff runs, Lamar Jackson included. Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert is quickly joining that group.

Herbert has picked up right where he left off after an incredible rookie season. Through five games, he’s led L.A. to a 4-1 record, completing 67.1-percent of his throws for 1,576 yards (7.6 yards per attempt), 13 touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Lamar Jackson took the league by storm in his second year. Ahead of Sunday’s big matchup between his Baltimore Ravens and Herbert’s Chargers, he gave his fellow young gunslinger some serious respect.

“We don’t want to hype him up too bad this week,” Jackson said. “But he’s definitely been balling out of control.”

Lamar Jackson on Justin Herbert: “We don’t want to hype him up too bad this week. But he’s definitely been balling out – balling out of control.” #Chargers — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) October 14, 2021

No lies were spoken there. Herbert is coming off one of the best games of his young career, a 47-42 shootout victory over the Cleveland Browns.

He completed 26-of-43 throws for a whopping 398 yards and four touchdowns, adding 29 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Jackson isn’t the only one who recognizes it either. As the Chargers roll up wins, Justin Herbert has inserted himself right in the heart of the MVP race. SI Sportsbook currently has Herbert tied with Tom Brady for the third-best NFL MVP odds at +600. Only Josh Allen (+450) and Kyler Murray (+500) slide in ahead of him at this point.