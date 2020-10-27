Justin Herbert Explains What It Was Like To Play Tom Brady

The start of Justin Herbert’s career with the Los Angeles Chargers has brought forth a who’s who of opposing quarterbacks. He found out he was starting against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs just moments before kickoff, and opened October with back-to-back weeks against Tom Brady and Drew Brees.

Herbert has acquitted himself incredibly well for a first-year player. He has 1,542 yards, 12 touchdowns, and three interceptions on the season. He’s thrown for at least 264 yards in each game, and has three or more touchdowns in each of his last three games.

On Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he finally got his first win as a quarterback, after four straight single-score losses. He was 27-for-43 for 347 yards, three touchdowns, and rushed for 66 yards and a score. For fantasy football players, he’s been one of the five best quarterbacks in the NFL since taking over for Tyrod Taylor.

For Herbert, facing the legendary Tom Brady was the coolest moment he’s had so far. Brady has been one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks for most of the 22-year old’s life. Going head-to-head with a guy like that is understandably thrilling.

Herbert admitted that he was a bit in awe of the chance to face-off against the legendary quarterback, seeing him warm up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the game. From his interview on The Herd:

“Pregame, yeah,” the young star quarterback admitted. “I was out there warming up and I saw him come out on the field. I just watched him for five minutes, just seeing what he was doing. I’ve got so much to learn from the guy and he’s had so much success. I’ve always been a big fan of his, so it was really cool to be able to line up across from him.”

If he was in awe, he didn’t show it when it came to game time. He was 20-of-25 for 290 yards and three touchdowns against an incredibly tough Buccaneers defense, that would go on to hold Aaron Rodgers to 10 points two weeks later, in a 38-31 loss.

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers will look to pick up their second straight win this weekend, on the road at the Denver Broncos at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.