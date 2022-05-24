Justin Herbert Up To 245 Pounds: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: Quarterback Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers passes against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at SoFi Stadium on October 4, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Reporters noticed that Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was more more muscular than usual at minicamp on Monday. While speaking to the media, he revealed that he now weighs 245 pounds.

"Just lifting, we’ve just been getting after it, and thankful to Jonathan Brooks, who’s been leading the charge," Herbert said.

At this point, Herbert may have the most intimidating frame in the NFL.

Once the NFL world found out that Herbert now weighs 245 pounds, Twitter started buzzing about his outlook for the 2022 season.

"Herb is about to be trucking some edge rushers...yeah never mind just slide please," an NFL fan tweeted.

"He doesn't need to throw the ball any harder," another fan wrote.

"He is about to be unsackable," a third fan said.

Herbert's added muscle could allow him to extend plays this fall. At least that's what some fans think.

During the 2021 season, Herbert completed 65.9 percent of his passes for 5,014 yards. The Oregon product threw 38 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

If Herbert can take his game to another level, he might just be in the running for MVP.