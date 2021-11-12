Justin Herbert’s Response To Reporter’s Question Is Going Viral Today

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has accomplished quite a lot in his 1.5 years in the NFL. But his latest achievement is leaving reports stupified by a genius answer to a question.

During his media appearance on Friday, Herbert was asked if he lift weights. The Chargers quarterback has a genius response to the question.

“Does it not look like it?” Herbert asked back, drawing a laugh from the room.

Herbert may not be as thick as Ben Roethlisberger or Cam Newton from a size perspective, but he’s not twig either. He’s 6-foot-6 and 236 pounds.

The responses have been pretty funny so far as people discover what Herbert said. Someone pointed out that Herbert wears baggy clothes, so it’s hard to see how muscular he is.

Justin Herbert with a funny response after being asked if he lifts weights: “Does it not look like it?” #Chargers — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) November 12, 2021

In 23 NFL starts, Justin Herbert is 11-12 with a 66.4-percent completion rate, 6,686 yards and 49 touchdown passes with just 16 picks. He’s averaging just under 300 passing yards per game and has seven rushing touchdowns.

Many analysts believe that Herbert might be close to surpassing Patrick Mahomes as the best thrower in the NFL.

He doesn’t need to run a 4.4 40-yard dash or be able to bench press 300 pounds in order to be one of the league’s elite.

Did Justin Herbert win you over with his hilarious reaction to that question? Does he need to be super big and strong to be an elite quarterback?