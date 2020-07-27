Keenan Allen Calls Out 3 NFL Wide Receivers He’s Better Than

The NFL’s top 100 players list for the 2020 season began to drop on Sunday night and it’s safe to say that some feelings have been hurt.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen does not appear to be happy with his ranking. The 28-year-old wide receiver came in at No. 77 on the list.

Allen took to Twitter shortly following his ranking reveal. The Chargers wide receiver called out three NFL wide receivers he says he’s better than.

“Ok I’m tired of biten my tongue…Tyreek Hill, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin… ( and the list goes on) ARE NOT a better receiver than me! Faster than me…every day of the week but separation..CHILD PLEASE!” Allen wrote.

Ok I’m tired of biten my tongue…@cheetah @MikeEvans13_ @chrisgoodwin… ( and the list goes on) ARE NOT a better reciever than me! Faster than me…every day of the week but separation..CHILD PLEASE! https://t.co/rBQwJZWkE3 — Keenan Allen (@Keenan13Allen) July 27, 2020

“IM THE BEST WR IN THE AFC WEST!!! Without question!!!” Allen added.

Evans and Godwin decided to respond to Allen on Monday morning.

“You tagged the wrong Chris Godwin lol and don’t be mad at us we ain’t make the rankings or care about em. I like the confidence but be realistic you not on my level bro,” Evans replied.

“Oh s–t lol Don’t sweat it G, Chris Goodwin ain’t better than me either,” Godwin wrote.

You tagged the wrong Chris Godwin lol and don’t be mad at us we ain’t make the rankings or care about em. I like the confidence but be realistic you not on my level bro https://t.co/AONodMpfkW — Mike Evans (@MikeEvans13_) July 27, 2020

oh shit lol Don’t sweat it G, Chris Goodwin ain’t better than me either 😂😂 https://t.co/3kh18Puk54 — Chris Godwin (@CGtwelve_) July 27, 2020

Allen had a big year in 2019, catching 104 passes for 1,199 yards and six touchdowns. Godwin, meanwhile, had 1,333 receiving yards, while Evans added 1,157 yards.

Hill is an extremely dynamic player, but he had just 860 receiving yards last year.

The NFL’s top 100 player list will continue to be revealed this week.