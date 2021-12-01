The Spun

Keenan Allen Has Brutally Honest Admission On Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert attempts a pass.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: Quarterback Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers passes against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at SoFi Stadium on October 4, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Everyone who watches the Los Angeles Chargers knows that quarterback Justin Herbert has one of the strongest arms in the league.

Sometimes it’s a little too strong, though. Earlier this week, reporters asked wide receiver Keenan Allen if the team’s dropped passes have anything to do with how hard Herbert throws the ball.

The star wide receiver has a pretty honest response. He said if any wide receivers think Herbert throws the ball too hard, they need to hit the jugs machine.

“If he throws it too hard, go out there and turn the JUGS machine up and get ready to catch the fastball,” Allen said. “He throwing the ball to you, you better catch it. Shit. I want the ball. Throw that motherf***er however you wanna throw it.”

Herbert and the Chargers have one of the most prolific offenses in the league. He’s fourth in the league with 3,230 passing yards and fifth in the league with 24 passing touchdowns.

Allen, meanwhile, is seventh in the league with 895 receiving yards. Something seems to be working just fine.

