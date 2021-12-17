The Los Angeles Chargers have been very aggressive on fourth down this season under first-year head coach Brandon Staley. On Thursday night, that aggressive approach didn’t work out in their favor.
Last night, Los Angeles went for it on forth down while in field-goal range three times. All three attempts failed for the Chargers.
After the tough loss to the Chiefs on Thursday night, Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen was asked about the team’s philosophy on fourth down. The veteran wideout made it clear that he’s not upset with Staley’s decisions.
“Leave the game in our hands,” Allen said. “I don’t want to kick the ball, watch it and hope. I’d rather be out there and let us do it.”
Keenan Allen on Brandon Staley’s philosophy to be aggressive on fourth down: “Leave the game in our hands. I don’t want to kick the ball, watch it and hope. I’d rather be out there and let us do it.” pic.twitter.com/wJo8IRDwnX
— Eric Williams (@eric_d_williams) December 17, 2021
Staley made similar remarks during his postgame press conference.
“From where my mindset is, I know that the quickest way to win a game like that is to score touchdowns, not field goals, especially considering who’s on the other side,” Staley said, via NFL.com. “To me, when you feel like you’re in an advantage situation, when you don’t feel like it’s a gamble, and you feel like this is an advantage for you, then that’s going to be our mindset.
“I don’t think that any decision that I made tonight was a gamble. We felt like it was an advantage situation for us. That’s why we did it. If we didn’t feel like that was the case, then we would have kicked a field goal or we would have punted. That’s the way that we’re going to do things around here. I know that our team embraces that mindset. We’re going to continue to do it every game we play moving forward.”
Sometimes, the Chargers’ aggressive approach pays off. It just wasn’t meant to be on Thursday night against the Chiefs.