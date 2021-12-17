The Los Angeles Chargers have been very aggressive on fourth down this season under first-year head coach Brandon Staley. On Thursday night, that aggressive approach didn’t work out in their favor.

Last night, Los Angeles went for it on forth down while in field-goal range three times. All three attempts failed for the Chargers.

After the tough loss to the Chiefs on Thursday night, Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen was asked about the team’s philosophy on fourth down. The veteran wideout made it clear that he’s not upset with Staley’s decisions.

“Leave the game in our hands,” Allen said. “I don’t want to kick the ball, watch it and hope. I’d rather be out there and let us do it.”

Staley made similar remarks during his postgame press conference.