Keenan Allen Unlikely To Play Thursday: NFL World Reacts

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's season-opening win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The good news is that the injury does not appear to be serious, though hamstring problems can linger. Unfortunately, it doesn't appear that Allen will suit up in Week 2.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said the five-time Pro Bowler is "unlikely to play" in Thursday night's showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Overall, this is good news for Chiefs fans, as their team will face Justin Herbert without one of his top weapons.

Allen caught four passes for 66 yards against the Raiders before leaving the game.

With him out of action, Mike Williams, Josh Palmer and DeAndre Carter are expected to be the Chargers' top three wideouts this week. Williams and Palmer were both quiet in Week 1, but Carter hauled in three passes for 64 yards and a touchdown.

Herbet also tossed touchdowns to tight end Gerald Everett and fullback Zander Horvath.