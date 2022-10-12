Keenan Allen Will Take A Significant Step On Wednesday

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 17: Wide receiver Keenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs with the football after a reception against the Las Vegas Raiders during the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on December 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chargers defeated the Raiders in overtime 30-27. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen has been out of action since Week 1 due to a hamstring injury. While that's not ideal, at least the latest update on his recovery is promising.

On Wednesday, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Allen will take part in individual drills at practice. That's a step in the right direction for the veteran wideout.

Allen's status for Week 6 remains up in the air. The Chargers will play the Denver Broncos on Monday night.

If Allen can continue to improve over the next few days, he may very well suit up for Monday Night Football. Until that happens, Chargers fans will need to be patient.

Allen has been such an important part of the Chargers' passing attack for a decade. During the 2021 season, he had 106 catches for 1,138 yards and six touchdowns.

In Week 1, Allen had four receptions for 66 yards.

In the event Allen has to miss yet another week, the Chargers will lean heavily on Austin Ekeler, Mike Williams, Gerald Everett and Josh Palmer.