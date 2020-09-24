Keyshawn Johnson Makes Prediction For Chargers’ Starting Quarterback

The Los Angeles Chargers appear to have a quarterback controversy on their hands.

Rookie Justin Herbert played well in his debut against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The former Oregon Ducks star played because the team doctor accidentally punctured Tyrod Taylor’s lung with a pregame injection.

While head coach Anthony Lynn has maintained that Taylor is his starter, it remains to be seen what the actual plan is moving forward.

Former star wide receiver turned ESPN Radio host Keyshawn Johnson has made his prediction.

“If I’m a betting man, Tyrod Taylor will not get his job back. When you look at Justin Herbert … be played extremely well against the Super Bowl champs in Kansas City,” Johnson said Wednesday on ESPN’s NFL Live. “They got the Panthers next, they got the Bucs … the Jets and then the Dolphins. So if Tyrod Taylor’s out a little bit and (Herbert) goes on some sort of run. All of sudden players in that room start to say ‘hold on a little bit (Tyrod), put a little more ice on those ribs for now.’”

It would be pretty unlucky for Taylor to lose his job because of a doctor’s mistake.

Still, NFL teams usually don’t hesitate to replace a veteran with a high draft pick, and Herbert played well enough to get another shot moving forward.

The Chargers are set to host the Panthers on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. E.T. on CBS.