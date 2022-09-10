Khalil Mack Has Honest Comment About Facing Raiders

COSTA MESA, CA - JULY 27: Khalil Mack #52 of the Los Angeles Chargers speaks with the media during training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex on July 27, 2022 in Costa Mesa, California. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Khalil Mack will face his former team in the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday. However, it doesn't sound like he's gearing up for a "revenge game."

Speaking to reporters this week about the Raiders, Mack made it known that all the issues he had with the franchise are in the past.

"I mean the people that I didn't like probably aren't there anymore," Mack said. "I'll always have respect for the organization. It has calmed down [from the first two meetings]. It's still the same. You'll see."

Mack had a contract dispute with the Raiders in 2018. He was ultimately traded to the Chicago Bears for multiple draft picks.

Fast forward to the 2022 season, and Mack is back in the AFC West.

Even though Mack didn't like some people who were involved with the Raiders during his stint with the team, he had nothing but great things to say about Derek Carr this week.

"That’s my brother,” Mack said of Carr, via Charger Report. "I like to talk trash here and there. I feel like that’s a bond that can’t be broken when it comes to that, but come Sunday it’s on and poppin’ ... He’s an ultimate competitor. One of the best in the game. Somebody that I highly respect when it comes to the leadership aspect, as well as the quarterback position.”

Kickoff for the Chargers-Raiders game this Sunday is at 4:25 p.m. ET.